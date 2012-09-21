MUMBAI, Sept 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $294.477 billion as of Sept. 14, from $292.040 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------- Sept. 14 Sept. 7 Sept. 16 2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 261,517 259,178 280,903 Gold 26,239 26,239 28,319 SDRs 4,472 4,406 4,549 Reserve Tranche Position 2,249 2,216 2,992 -------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,477 292,040 316,763 -------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)