MUMBAI, Oct 19 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.88 billion as of Oct. 12 from $295.04 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct. 12 Oct. 5 Oct. 14 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,027 260,177 281,653 Gold 28,133 28,133 28,667 SDRs 4,448 4,457 4,544 Reserve Tranche Position 2,268 2,273 2,636 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,876 295,040 317,500 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)