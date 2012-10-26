MUMBAI, Oct 26 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $295.24 billion as of Oct. 19 from $294.88 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct. 19 Oct. 12 Oct. 21 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,378 260,027 282,514 Gold 28133 28,133 28,667 SDRs 4453 4,448 4,542 Reserve Tranche Position 2271 2,268 2,635 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,235 294,876 318,358 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Maonj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)