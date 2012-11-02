MUMBAI, Nov 2 India's foreign exchange reserves rose marginally to $295.29 billion as of Oct. 26 from $295.24 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct. 26 Oct. 19 Oct. 28 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 260,465 260,378 284,445 Gold 28,133 28,133 28,667 SDRs 4,433 4,453 4,606 Reserve Tranche Position 2,261 2,271 2,672 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 295,291 295,235 320,390 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)