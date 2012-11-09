MUMBAI, Nov 9 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $294.34 billion as of Nov. 2 from $295.29 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov. 2 Oct. 26 Nov. 4 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,459 260,465 280,577 Gold 28,189 28,133 26,896 SDRs 4,428 4,433 4,552 Reserve Tranche Position 2,264 2,261 2,640 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 294,340 295,291 314,665 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)