MUMBAI, Nov 16 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.56 billion as of Nov. 9 from $294.34 billion in the previous week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India said. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov. 9 Nov. 2 Nov. 12 2012 2012 2011 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 258,707 259,459 269,494 Gold 28,189 28,189 21,668 SDRs 4,409 4,428 5,152 Reserve Tranche Position 2,254 2,264 2,001 ---------------------------------------------------------- *Total 293,559 294,340 298,315 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)