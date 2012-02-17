MUMBAI Feb 17 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $293.384 billion as of Feb. 10, from $293.753 billion in the preceding week, the central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) -------------------------------------------------------

Feb.10 Feb. 3 Feb.11

2012 2012 2011 ------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 259,447 259,817 269,368 Gold 26,728 26,728 21,924 SDRs 4,475 4,474 5,124 Reserve Tranche Position 2,735 2,734 2,247 ------------------------------------------------------- Total 293,384 293,753 298,663 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)