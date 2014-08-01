NEW DELHI Aug 1 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 31 were at 46 percent of capacity, down 15 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

On a week-on-week basis, the figure has improved from the previous week's level of 35 percent, as monsoon rains improved in western India with many pockets even witnessing floods.

A late revival in this year's monsoon rains also helped raise the latest level above the 10-year average of 41 percent for the week, easing concerns of a drinking water crisis.

Rainfall deficiency halved in July in comparison to the previous month riding on a late monsoon surge in central and western regions.

Level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydro power generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)