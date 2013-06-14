NEW DELHI, June 14 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 13 were at 20 percent of capacity, up two percentage points from the year ago period, government data showed on Friday.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 16 percent for the week.

Water levels at reservoirs are vital for hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

India's monsoon rainfall was 35 percent above average in the week to June 12, aiding the rains to cover half of the country two days ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Manoj Kumar)