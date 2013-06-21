NEW DELHI, June 21 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 20 were at 23 percent of capacity, up six percentage points from the year-ago period, government data showed on Friday.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 16 percent for the week.

Water levels at reservoirs are vital for hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

Monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources, in a third straight week of downpours that have caused major flooding in north India. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)