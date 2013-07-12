NEW DELHI, July 12 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 11 were at 36 percent of capacity, up 18 percentage points from the year-ago period, government data showed on Friday, reflecting this year's heavier than average monsoon so far.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 24 percent for the week.

Water levels at reservoirs are vital for hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

