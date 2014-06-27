BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 27 Water levels in India's main reservoirs inched up to a quarter of their total storage capacity in the week ended June 26, a full percentage point higher than a year ago, government data showed on Friday.
A narrowing of the monsoon deficit along with the good pre-monsoon spread helped raise the water levels to 25 percent in the past week, compared with a 10-year average of 19 percent a year earlier.
Water levels at reservoirs are important for hydro power, which account for about a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed later in the year.
On Thursday, the shortfall in monsoon rains shrank, recovering a little after a poor start. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group