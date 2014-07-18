NEW DELHI, July 18 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 17 were at 26 percent of capacity, down 16 percentage points from the year ago, government data showed on Friday.

However, on a week-on-week basis, the figure has improved from the previous week's level of 24 percent, as the monsoon rains accelerated, though the levels lag the 10-year average of 30 percent for the week.

Level of water in reservoirs is vital for drinking purposes, hydro power generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)