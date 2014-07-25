NEW DELHI, July 25 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 24 were at 35 percent of capacity, down 16 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

On a week-on-week basis, the figure has improved from the previous week's level of 26 percent, as monsoon rains revived.

The late revival also nudged up the latest level from the 10-year average of 34 percent for the week, easing concerns of a drinking water crisis due to a weak start of this year's monsoon.

Level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydro power generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)