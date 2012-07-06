Women fetch water from a well at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 5 were at 16 percent of capacity, down 13 percentage points from the year ago, government data showed on Friday.

The latest levels are lower than the 10-year average of 20 percent for the week, but remained same as the previous week.

The monsoon rains were nearly 50 percent below average for the week to July 4, the weather office data showed on Thursday, reflecting about a fortnight-long halt in the progress of June to September rain season.

The delayed progress has lowered water levels in some hydro power stations in north India, causing power cuts. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta,; Editing by Satarupa Bhattacharjya)