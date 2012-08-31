Italy backs ArcelorMittal bid for polluted Ilva steel plant
ROME The Italian government supports a joint bid by ArcelorMittal and Marcegaglia group for the polluted Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the Industry Ministry said on Monday.
MUMBAI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 61 percent of capacity in the week to August 30, down 13 percentage points from a year ago, reflecting this year's weak monsoon, government data issued late on Thursday showed.
The latest level was equal to the 10-year average for the week. It was 4 percentage points higher than the previous week, reflecting improvement in the monsoon since the last week of July.
Reservoirs are primarily important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity, but they are also used during the summer for irrigation if monsoon rains are not enough for planting crops such as cotton.
The reservoirs provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech.