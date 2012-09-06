Picnickers stand in front of the overflowing Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kavadia, 194 km (121 miles) south of Ahmedabad, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 65 percent of capacity in the week to September 6, down 14 percentage points from a year ago, reflecting this year's weak monsoon, government data issued late on Thursday showed.

The latest level was one percentage point higher than the 10-year average for the week. It was 4 percentage points higher than the previous week as the monsoon rains improved.

India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that could revive yields of summer crops and enable early winter planting.

Reservoirs are primarily important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity, but they are also used during the summer for irrigation if monsoon rains are not enough for planting crops such as cotton.

The reservoirs provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)