NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 71 percent of capacity in the week to September 13, down 11 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

But the current level is 6 percentage points higher than the previous week and 4 percentage points above a 10-year average, reflecting a revival in monsoon rains after a weak start of the four-month rainy season from June.

India has moved further away from a widespread drought with a third straight week of heavy rains and the weather office is now suggesting the crucial monsoon could even slow its retreat, helping winter planting in the major food producer.

Reservoirs are vital for irrigation and hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity.