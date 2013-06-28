Residents stand next to their submerged houses after heavy monsoon rains which caused the rise in waters of Yamuna river in New Delhi June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 27 were at 25 percent of capacity, up eight percentage points from the year-ago period, government data showed on Friday.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 17 percent for the week.

Water levels at reservoirs are vital for hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)