Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a heavy rain shower as they stand at a bus stop in Ahmedabad July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 4 were at 30 percent of capacity, up 14 percentage points from the year-ago period, government data showed on Friday.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 20 percent for the week.

Water levels at reservoirs are vital for hydro power, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Nidhi Verma)