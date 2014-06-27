NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs inched up to a quarter of their total storage capacity in the week ended June 26, a full percentage point higher than a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

A narrowing of the monsoon deficit along with the good pre-monsoon spread helped raise the water levels to 25 percent in the past week, compared with a 10-year average of 19 percent a year earlier.

Water levels at reservoirs are important for hydro power, which account for about a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed later in the year.

On Thursday, the shortfall in monsoon rains shrank, recovering a little after a poor start.

