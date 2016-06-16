A woman carries a pitcher filled with drinking water in Devmali village in the desert state of Rajasthan, India, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 15 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 16, down 12 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 19 percent, and 1 percentage point down compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, arrived at India's southern Kerala coast on June 8, a day later than forecast.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months and for hydropower generation.

