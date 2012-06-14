NEW DELHI, June 14 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 14 were at 18 percent of capacity, down six percentage points from the year ago period, government data showed, in the second week of the crucial monsoon rainy season.

The latest reservoir levels are higher than the 10-year average of 15 percent for the week as last year's average rains ensured a comfortable stocks at the start of this year's June-September monsoon season.

Reservoirs are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Nidhi Verma)