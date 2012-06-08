NEW DELHI, June 8 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to June 7 were at 19 percent of capacity, down five percentage points from the year ago period, government data showed, in the first week of the crucial monsoon rains.

The latest reservoir level is above the 10-year average of 15 percent for the week, as last year's average rains ensured a comfortable level at the start of this year's June-September monsoon season.

Reservoirs are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

India's monsoon rainfall was 36 percent below average in the week to June 6, after the seasonal rains missed their usual arrival date of June 1 in south India. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)