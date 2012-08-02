NEW DELHI Aug 2 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 2 were at 30 percent of capacity, down 16 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Thursday, filling slightly faster but still reflecting this year's weak monsoon.

The latest levels were lower than the 10-year average of 37 percent for the week and up only six percentage points from the previous week.

Reservoirs are used during the summer if monsoon rains are not enough for planting some crops such as cotton, but primarily they are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity.

They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)