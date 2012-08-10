NEW DELHI Aug 10 Water levels in India's main
reservoirs in the week to Aug. 9 were at 42 percent of capacity,
down 10 percentage points from a year ago, government data
showed on Friday, filling faster but still reflecting this
year's weak monsoon.
The latest levels were lower than the 10-year average of 43
percent for the week and up 12 percentage points from the
previous week, reflecting the improvement in the monsoon.
India's drought continues to hit western oilseeds and cotton
growing areas but higher rainfall over rice-growing regions in
the east and the central soybean belt meant overall rainfall was
just 1 percent below average last week.
Reservoirs are used during the summer if monsoon rains are
not enough for planting some crops such as cotton, but primarily
they are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter
of India's generation capacity.
They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter
crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
