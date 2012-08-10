NEW DELHI Aug 10 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 9 were at 42 percent of capacity, down 10 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, filling faster but still reflecting this year's weak monsoon.

The latest levels were lower than the 10-year average of 43 percent for the week and up 12 percentage points from the previous week, reflecting the improvement in the monsoon.

India's drought continues to hit western oilseeds and cotton growing areas but higher rainfall over rice-growing regions in the east and the central soybean belt meant overall rainfall was just 1 percent below average last week.

Reservoirs are used during the summer if monsoon rains are not enough for planting some crops such as cotton, but primarily they are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity.

They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.