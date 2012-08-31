MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI Aug 31 Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 61 percent of capacity in the week to Aug. 30, down 13 percentage points from a year ago, reflecting this year's weak monsoon, government data issued late on Thursday showed.
The latest level was equal to the 10-year average for the week. It was 4 percentage points higher than the previous week, reflecting improvement in the monsoon since the last week of July.
Reservoirs are primarily important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity, but they are also used during the summer for irrigation if monsoon rains are not enough for planting crops such as cotton.
The reservoirs provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
