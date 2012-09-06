NEW DELHI, Sept 6 Water levels in India's main
reservoirs were at 65 percent of capacity in the week to Sept.
6, down 14 percentage points from a year ago, reflecting this
year's weak monsoon, government data issued late on Thursday
showed.
The latest level was one percentage point higher than the
10-year average for the week. It was 4 percentage points higher
than the previous week as the monsoon rains improved.
India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the
threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer
with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that
could revive yields of summer crops and enable early winter
planting.
Reservoirs are primarily important for hydropower, which
accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity, but they
are also used during the summer for irrigation if monsoon rains
are not enough for planting crops such as cotton.
The reservoirs provide water later in the year to irrigate
winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)