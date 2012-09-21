NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 74 percent of capacity in the week to Sept. 20, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, reflecting a slow start of the four-month monsoon season, government data showed on Friday.

But the current level is 3 percentage points higher than the previous week and 5 percentage points above a 10-year average, as rains revived in August.

India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, its weather office said, and were the best since June.

Reservoirs are vital for irrigation and hydro power generation, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)