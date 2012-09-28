NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 75 percent of capacity in the week to Sept. 27, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, reflecting this year's below average monsoon season.

The current level is one percentage point higher than the previous week and 4 percentage points above a 10-year average.

India's monsoon will end in a few days with a widespread drought avoided, latest weather data showed, as the crucial rains picked up from the end of August to help summer-sown crops and boost prospects for the major food producer's winter grains harvest.

Reservoirs are vital for irrigation and hydro power generation, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity. They also provide water to winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed which are grown in irrigated areas. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)