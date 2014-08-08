NEW DELHI Aug 8 Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to Aug. 7 were at 57 percent of capacity, down 13 percentage points from a year ago, government data showed on Friday.

On a week-on-week basis, the figure has improved from the previous week's level of 46 percent, as monsoon rains improved in western and eastern India with many areas witnessing floods.

A late revival in this year's monsoon also helped raise the latest level above the 10-year average of 49 percent for the week, easing concerns of a drinking water crisis.

Level of water in reservoirs is vital for hydro power generation and irrigation. Reservoirs also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

The outlook for the second half of India's four-month monsoon has improved after some above-average rainfall that is also expected to spill over into next week. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)