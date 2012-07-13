A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during a monsoon shower at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs in the week to July 12 were at 18 percent of capacity, down 12 percentage points from the year ago, government data showed on Friday.

The latest levels are lower than the 10-year average of 23 percent for the week, but improved by two percentage points from the previous week, reflecting an improvement in the monsoon rains.

India's monsoon rains were above average in the past week for the first time in the current season, the weather office said on Thursday, as the downpours resumed after a worrying fortnight-long pause over the central part of the country.

Reservoirs are used during the summer if monsoon rains are not enough for planting of some crops such as cotton, but primarily they are important for hydropower, which accounts for a quarter of India's generation capacity.

They also provide water later in the year to irrigate winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.

