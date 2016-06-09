A couple holds a child under the parasol of a watch tower against the backdrop of monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Bangalore in this August 11, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 16 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 9, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 20 percent, but 1 percentage point down compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, arrived at Kerala coast on June 8, a day later than forecast.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)