NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 16 percent of their storage capacity in the week to June 9, down 11 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.
The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 20 percent, but 1 percentage point down compared with the previous week.
Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, arrived at Kerala coast on June 8, a day later than forecast.
Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation.
