A man watches as the water is discharged, to lower water level in the reservoir, following heavy rain at the dam in Jhang, Punjab, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 38 percent of their storage capacity in the week to July 28, down 5 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The latest levels were lower than the last 10 years' average of 40 percent, but 4 percentage points higher compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for farm sector, arrived in Kerala on June 8, a day later than forecast.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)