By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - Measures to stem a slump in the
rupee are adding to the pressure in India's top listed companies
at a time when their balance sheets are already the weakest in
five years.
India's central bank has been draining liquidity to support
the currency after the rupee touched Rs60.9 to the dollar on
July 8, sending benchmark yields soaring.
The 10-year rupee benchmark hit a 14-month high of 8.42% on
Wednesday, up 95bp since July 15, and remained elevated at 8.16%
on Friday.
That spike in yields has coincided with warnings that many
companies are running unsustainable debt levels.
"Stress on Indian companies has increased over the last few
years as in many cases the companies borrowed money but could
not generate sufficient cash flows to service such debt," said
Gautam Saha, a partner at AZB & Partners, a corporate law firm.
In a special report on the balance sheet strength of the
Bombay Stock Exchange's top 500 listed companies, India Ratings
& Research, the local arm of international rating agency Fitch,
said that the ability of these companies to generate cash and
service debt was at its weakest since 2008.
The report said that balance sheet debt of these companies
had risen by around 192% since fiscal 2008 while interest
expenses had increased by 226%.
One analyst told IFR he expected as many as 40 listed
companies to be forced to restructure their liabilities in the
next 24 months.
Crisil, the Indian rating agency part-owned by Standard &
Poor's, added its own warning on Thursday, saying the 11,500
companies it rates have Rs1.1trn (US$18bn) of debt maturing
before the end of 2014.
Cash accruals will be sufficient to cover only two thirds of
that total, the agency said, suggesting companies will need to
raise around US$6bn of new debt.
"Corporates will find it challenging to refinance the
remaining one third, given the tight systematic liquidity,"
Crisil said. The companies that Crisil rates may not necessarily
be the same as the BSE 500.
TIGHTER CREDIT
The warnings come as India's corporate borrowers are already
facing rising funding costs as a result of India's efforts to
support the currency.
"The Reserve Bank of India's recent liquidity tightening
measures have increased the average cost of borrowing for small
and mid-cap companies further. With rates at around 14% levels
it is increasingly difficult for businesses to sustain and grow
as now the funds instead of going towards repayment of principal
will need to go towards higher servicing cost," said Amit Shah,
senior director at Avista Advisory Group, an affiliate of
Houlihan Lokey.
"It is increasingly becoming difficult for Indian companies
to break even on their investment in the country due to the high
cost of borrowing as well as difficulty in the overall process
of setting up and running businesses", Shah added.
"It is unfortunate, hence, that the interest rates are
rising at a time when these should be easing to reduce the
stress levels of the companies."
India Ratings singled out "capital intensive and highly
leveraged sectors" as the most at risk, such as construction and
infrastructure, shipping, oil and gas and metal and mining.
Besides the risks that higher debt loads represent for
equity investors, the deterioration of the balance sheets of
Indian companies could impact local lenders. Crisil expects
Indian banks' non-performing loans to increase to around 4% by
March-end 2014 from 3.3% a year ago.
In May, Fitch Ratings predicted that gross non-performing
loans could reach 4.2% by the end this fiscal year.
"Small- and medium-sized Indian banks with concentrated
regional profiles and limited deposit franchises are likely be
most at risk if stress levels increase," the agency said in the
report.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)