* Rupee defence pushes up financing costs

* Interest expenses for BSE 500 companies have tripled since 2008

* Analysts warn of dozens of restructurings in next 24 months

By Manju Dalal

SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - Measures to stem a slump in the rupee are adding to the pressure in India's top listed companies at a time when their balance sheets are already the weakest in five years.

India's central bank has been draining liquidity to support the currency after the rupee touched Rs60.9 to the dollar on July 8, sending benchmark yields soaring.

The 10-year rupee benchmark hit a 14-month high of 8.42% on Wednesday, up 95bp since July 15, and remained elevated at 8.16% on Friday.

That spike in yields has coincided with warnings that many companies are running unsustainable debt levels.

"Stress on Indian companies has increased over the last few years as in many cases the companies borrowed money but could not generate sufficient cash flows to service such debt," said Gautam Saha, a partner at AZB & Partners, a corporate law firm.

In a special report on the balance sheet strength of the Bombay Stock Exchange's top 500 listed companies, India Ratings & Research, the local arm of international rating agency Fitch, said that the ability of these companies to generate cash and service debt was at its weakest since 2008.

The report said that balance sheet debt of these companies had risen by around 192% since fiscal 2008 while interest expenses had increased by 226%.

One analyst told IFR he expected as many as 40 listed companies to be forced to restructure their liabilities in the next 24 months.

Crisil, the Indian rating agency part-owned by Standard & Poor's, added its own warning on Thursday, saying the 11,500 companies it rates have Rs1.1trn (US$18bn) of debt maturing before the end of 2014.

Cash accruals will be sufficient to cover only two thirds of that total, the agency said, suggesting companies will need to raise around US$6bn of new debt.

"Corporates will find it challenging to refinance the remaining one third, given the tight systematic liquidity," Crisil said. The companies that Crisil rates may not necessarily be the same as the BSE 500.

TIGHTER CREDIT

The warnings come as India's corporate borrowers are already facing rising funding costs as a result of India's efforts to support the currency.

"The Reserve Bank of India's recent liquidity tightening measures have increased the average cost of borrowing for small and mid-cap companies further. With rates at around 14% levels it is increasingly difficult for businesses to sustain and grow as now the funds instead of going towards repayment of principal will need to go towards higher servicing cost," said Amit Shah, senior director at Avista Advisory Group, an affiliate of Houlihan Lokey.

"It is increasingly becoming difficult for Indian companies to break even on their investment in the country due to the high cost of borrowing as well as difficulty in the overall process of setting up and running businesses", Shah added.

"It is unfortunate, hence, that the interest rates are rising at a time when these should be easing to reduce the stress levels of the companies."

India Ratings singled out "capital intensive and highly leveraged sectors" as the most at risk, such as construction and infrastructure, shipping, oil and gas and metal and mining.

Besides the risks that higher debt loads represent for equity investors, the deterioration of the balance sheets of Indian companies could impact local lenders. Crisil expects Indian banks' non-performing loans to increase to around 4% by March-end 2014 from 3.3% a year ago.

In May, Fitch Ratings predicted that gross non-performing loans could reach 4.2% by the end this fiscal year.

"Small- and medium-sized Indian banks with concentrated regional profiles and limited deposit franchises are likely be most at risk if stress levels increase," the agency said in the report. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Christopher Langner and Steve Garton)