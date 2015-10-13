(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's pitch that India is a "bright spot" warrants
some caution - especially when it comes to the equity market.
The return of larger initial public offerings is another sign of
corporate India's revived optimism. Foreign investors have piled
into the country's stock market excited by reform rhetoric in
the world's fastest-growing large economy. But living up to
expectations won't be easy.
Almost 18 months after Modi's landslide election, the IPO
pipeline is filling up. Coffee Day Enterprises, which operates
1,500 cafes, is raising up to $180 million in the country's
biggest listing in almost three years. Indigo Airlines owner
InterGlobe Aviation is expected to raise more than twice that
amount in the coming weeks. The offerings are fairly significant
by Indian standards. The 51 IPOs completed in the country so far
this year raised a combined total of just $1 billion, according
to Thomson One.
The country's equity market has held up better than most
Asian bourses in the aftermath of China's mini-devaluation in
August. That's because India's consumption-driven economy is
less exposed to China's supply chain, and because the
oil-importing country benefits from lower energy prices. With
inflation in check the central bank can cut interest rates,
encouraging domestic investors to buy equities.
Some of Modi's biggest reforms have met with fierce
political opposition, however. Polls show he faces a close fight
in the upcoming election in Bihar, the country's third most
populous state. It is also hard to reconcile rosy economic
forecasts with the lack of a convincing roadmap to repair the
country's rickety state-controlled banks. Credit growth is
unlikely to exceed 10 percent, according to HSBC, which will
hold back private investment.
This matters because Indian stocks are no bargain. Though
the CNX Nifty is down almost a tenth from its March peak, stocks
still trade at around 14.7 times estimated earnings for the next
twelve months. That's a chunky premium over markets like China
and Japan. Even so, foreign investors are overweight: HSBC
reckons mutual funds have almost four percentage points more of
their funds invested in India's stock market than required by
benchmark indices. That leaves little room for disappointment.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Coffee Day Enterprises said on Oct. 7 that it
expects to raise up to 11.5 billion rupees ($178 million) next
week in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest
flotation in the country in nearly three years.
- Coffee Day said it would sell shares in a price range
between 316 and 328 rupees each, and that it is eyeing a
valuation of as much as 67.5 billion rupees.
- The company is the parent of Cafe Coffee Day, India's
largest coffee chain with over 1,500 stores and a 46 percent
market share.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Oct. 6 that "at a
time of global slowdown, India represents a bright spot for
investments". Modi was addressing attendees at an Indo-German
business summit in Bengaluru.
- India's CNX Nifty Index has declined 1.7 percent in the
year to date but remains the best performing of the major equity
markets in Asia, excluding Japan.
- Reuters: Indian companies' revenues could slump most in 4
years in July-Sept
- Reuters: Coffee Day eyes $1 bln valuation with biggest
Indian IPO in 3 yrs
