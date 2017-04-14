April 14 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 18-Apr-2017 AMC TCS.NS Tata Consultancy Services Q4 2017 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 21-Apr-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q4 2017 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)