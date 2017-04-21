BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 21 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 24-Apr-2017 NTS RELI.NS Reliance Industries Ltd Q4 2017 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Release 25-Apr-2017 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q4 2017 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release (Tentative) 25-Apr-2017 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Full Year 2017 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release 26-Apr-2017 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Full Year 2017 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 27-Apr-2017 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Full Year 2017 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)