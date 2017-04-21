April 21 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 24-Apr-2017 NTS RELI.NS Reliance Industries Ltd Q4 2017 Reliance Industries Ltd Earnings Release 25-Apr-2017 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q4 2017 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release (Tentative) 25-Apr-2017 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Full Year 2017 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release 26-Apr-2017 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Full Year 2017 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 27-Apr-2017 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Full Year 2017 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)