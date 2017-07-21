FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
U.S.
Movie Review
Middle East
July 21, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 days ago

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
     
INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time   RIC       Company Name                   Event Name
                (GMT)                                                 
 24-Jul-2017    NTS          HDBK.NS   HDFC Bank Ltd                  Q1 2018 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          AXBK.NS   Axis Bank Ltd                  Q1 2018 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          HROM.NS   Hero MotoCorp Ltd              Q1 2018 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          ASPN.NS   Asian Paints Ltd               Q1 2018 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2017    NTS          BRTI.NS   Bharti Airtel Ltd              Q1 2018 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2017    NTS          HDFC.NS   Housing Development Finance    Q1 2018 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
                                       Corporation Ltd                Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          REDY.NS   Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd    Q1 2018 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          ICBK.NS   ICICI Bank Ltd                 Q1 2018 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    NTS          MRTI.NS   Maruti Suzuki India Ltd        Q1 2018 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2017    13:00        ITC.NS    ITC Ltd                        Q1 2018 ITC Ltd Earnings Release
 28-Jul-2017    NTS          LART.NS   Larsen & Toubro Ltd            Q1 2018 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours',
or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.


Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

