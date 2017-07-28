FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead
July 28, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in a day

DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
     
  INDIA EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                       Event Name
              (GMT)                                              
 01-Aug-2017  NTS         PGRD.NS  Power Grid Corporation of     Q1 2018 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
                                   India Ltd                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2017  NTS         LUPN.NS  Lupin Ltd                     Q1 2018 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release
 04-Aug-2017  NTS         MAHM.NS  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd     Q1 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings
                                                                 Release
 
    
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During
business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.


Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

