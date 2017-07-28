DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

July 28 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name (GMT) 01-Aug-2017 NTS PGRD.NS Power Grid Corporation of Q1 2018 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd India Ltd Earnings Release 02-Aug-2017 NTS LUPN.NS Lupin Ltd Q1 2018 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release 04-Aug-2017 NTS MAHM.NS Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Q1 2018 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)