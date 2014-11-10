MUMBAI/BANGALORE Nov 11 Indian corporate
earnings are growing at the weakest pace in nearly six years, in
a more sober reflection of the economy than a stock market
hovering near record highs since the May election of
pro-business Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
The new premier, previously known for economy-stimulating
infrastructure projects on a state level, has been widely touted
as the man to revive an economy lumbering through the longest
spell of below-5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.
Such is investor sentiment surrounding Modi's premiership
that India's main share index has risen by a third this
year, touching a lifetime high on Wednesday.
But weakening corporate earnings growth highlight the
continued need of Asia's third-largest economy for increased
investment, lower interest rates and a slower rate of inflation,
company executives said.
"We did assume at the beginning of the year that domestic
conditions would improve post elections," said R. Shankar Raman,
chief financial officer of conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd
.
"It has, sentiment has improved, but the ground reality is
still to change. I do think it will take a good six months for
it (to) completely kick in. Hence, I want to be circumspect."
The median net profit growth of 102 Indian companies which
have reported July-September earnings was 7.7 percent, the
lowest since October-December 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data on companies tracked by at least one brokerage.
Median revenue growth at those companies - including cement
maker ACC Ltd, financial services provider IDFC Ltd
and mobile phone network operator Bharti Airtel Ltd
- was 10.5 percent, the lowest in nearly five years.
Revenue growth is likely to slow even more in
October-December to 10 percent, but will pick up to 12.5 percent
in January-March in line with a general expectation for quicker
economic growth and a reduction in central bank interest rates.
Even so, the country's biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India
Ltd, last month said its auto sales growth would slow
in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, cooling
hope of an industry rebound after two years of declining sales.
"The situation of course is not as bright as many people
hoped it would be at this point. We do not expect the growth in
sales of Maruti will be as high a percentage (as) in the first
half and this will slow down," said its chairman, R.C. Bhargava.
The downbeat outlook puts pressure on Modi to deliver on
election promises to take "decisive action" to facilitate
investment in power generation, roads and rail, to stimulate
economic growth.
"We need some fundamental changes on the ground," said the
CFO of a large Indian conglomerate who declined to be identified
when expressing views on the government. "Up to now, there are
many statements of intent, but there is no real investment."
(Additional reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)