October 14 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Date Time RIC Company Event Name 21-Oct-2016 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Q2 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled' ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)