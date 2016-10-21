Oct 21 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (in GMT) 24-Oct-2016 NTS LART.NS Larsen & Toubro Ltd Q2 2017 Larsen & Toubro Ltd Earnings Release (Tentative) 25-Oct-2016 NTS REDY.NS Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Q2 2017 Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS ASPN.NS Asian Paints Ltd Half Year 2017 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q2 2017 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q2 2017 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS AXBK.NS Axis Bank Ltd Half Year 2017 Axis Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2016 NTS APSE.NS Adani Port and Special Economic Q2 2017 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Zone Ltd Release 26-Oct-2016 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Half Year 2017 Housing Development Finance Corporation Corporation Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 NTS HROM.NS Hero MotoCorp Ltd Half Year 2017 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q2 2017 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 26-Oct-2016 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q2 2017 ITC Ltd Earnings Release 27-Oct-2016 NTS ONGC.NS Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Q2 2017 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Earnings Ltd Release 27-Oct-2016 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Q2 2017 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q2 2017 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release 28-Oct-2016 NTS NTPC.NS NTPC Ltd Q2 2017 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled' ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)