Nov 11 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 14-Nov-2016 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q2 2017 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 15-Nov-2016 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q2 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)