BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
Nov 11 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 14-Nov-2016 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q2 2017 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 15-Nov-2016 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q2 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago