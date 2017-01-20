Jan 20 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 23-Jan-2017 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q3 2017 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 23-Jan-2017 NTS ASPN.NS Asian Paints Ltd Q3 2017 Asian Paints Ltd Earnings Release 24-Jan-2017 NTS BRTI.NS Bharti Airtel Ltd Q3 2017 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Release 24-Jan-2017 NTS HDBK.NS HDFC Bank Ltd Q3 2017 HDFC Bank Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jan-2017 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q3 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jan-2017 NTS MRTI.NS Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Q3 2017 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jan-2017 AMC WIPR.NS Wipro Ltd Q3 2017 Wipro Ltd Earnings Release 27-Jan-2017 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q3 2017 ITC Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)