Jan 27 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead
INDIA EARNINGS
Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name
(GMT)
30-Jan-2017 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Q3 2017 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
Corporation Ltd Earnings Release
31-Jan-2017 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q3 2017 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release
31-Jan-2017 NTS ONGC.NS Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Q3 2017 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Earnings
Release
31-Jan-2017 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q3 2017 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release
** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS
- 'No time scheduled'.
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)