Jan 27 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 30-Jan-2017 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Q3 2017 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Corporation Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2017 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q3 2017 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2017 NTS ONGC.NS Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Q3 2017 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd Earnings Release 31-Jan-2017 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q3 2017 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)