Feb 3 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Star RIC Company Event Name Time(GMT) 07-Feb-2017 NTS TISC.NS Tata Steel Ltd Q3 2017 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release 08-Feb-2017 NTS CIPL.NS Cipla Ltd Q3 2017 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release 08-Feb-2017 NTS HROM.NS Hero MotoCorp Ltd Q3 2017 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Earnings Release 08-Feb-2017 NTS NTPC.NS NTPC Ltd Q3 2017 NTPC Ltd Earnings Release 09-Feb-2017 NTS LUPN.NS Lupin Ltd Q3 2017 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release 09-Feb-2017 NTS PGRD.NS Power Grid Corporation of Q3 2017 Power Grid Corporation of India India Ltd Ltd Earnings Release 10-Feb-2017 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q3 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release 10-Feb-2017 NTS MAHM.NS Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Q3 2017 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd Earnings Release 10-Feb-2017 NTS SBI.NS State Bank of India Q3 2017 State Bank of India Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)