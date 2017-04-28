April 28 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 03-May-2017 NTS ICBK.NS ICICI Bank Ltd Q4 2017 ICICI Bank Ltd Earnings Release 04-May-2017 NTS HDFC.NS Housing Development Finance Full Year 2017 Housing Development Finance Corporation Corporation Ltd Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)