May 12 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time(GMT) RIC Company Event Name 16-May-2017 NTS TISC.NS Tata Steel Ltd Q4 2017 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Release 17-May-2017 NTS HLL.NS Hindustan Unilever Ltd Q4 2017 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Release 18-May-2017 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q4 2017 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release 19-May-2017 NTS SBI.NS State Bank of India Q4 2017 State Bank of India Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)