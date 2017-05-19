May 19 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 22-May-2017 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q4 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release 23-May-2017 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q4 2017 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 24-May-2017 NTS LUPN.NS Lupin Ltd Full Year 2017 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release 24-May-2017 NTS APSE.NS Adani Port and Special Q4 2017 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Economic Zone Ltd Release 25-May-2017 NTS CIPL.NS Cipla Ltd Full Year 2017 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release 26-May-2017 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q4 2017 ITC Ltd Earnings Release 26-May-2017 NTS SUN.NS Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Full Year 2017 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Earnings Ltd Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)