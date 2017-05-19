BRIEF-Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 19 Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name (GMT) 22-May-2017 NTS GAIL.NS GAIL (India) Ltd Q4 2017 GAIL (India) Ltd Earnings Release 23-May-2017 NTS TAMO.NS Tata Motors Ltd Q4 2017 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Release 24-May-2017 NTS LUPN.NS Lupin Ltd Full Year 2017 Lupin Ltd Earnings Release 24-May-2017 NTS APSE.NS Adani Port and Special Q4 2017 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd Earnings Economic Zone Ltd Release 25-May-2017 NTS CIPL.NS Cipla Ltd Full Year 2017 Cipla Ltd Earnings Release 26-May-2017 NTS ITC.NS ITC Ltd Q4 2017 ITC Ltd Earnings Release 26-May-2017 NTS SUN.NS Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Full Year 2017 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Earnings Ltd Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Tata Motors says there are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover, there is no truth in those rumours Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BANGALORE, June 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101 35800 ICS-201 36700 ICS-102 29400 ICS-103 33500 ICS-104 37400 ICS-202 43000 ICS-105 33900 ICS-105 36100 ICS-105 43600 ICS-105 36500 ICS-105 38400 ICS-105 43